Business News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Contractors fix deplorable road leading to Kaneshie market

The heavy downpour of rain led to the washing away of some parts of the tarred road that leads to one of the busiest markets in Accra – Kaneshie market.

Usually, when it rains, commercial vehicle drivers try their best to maneuver their way to the market station as potholes have been dotted on the main road.

The recent downpour on Friday led to the filling of the road with water and passengers were left stranded along the Pamprom area.

Others were spotted seeking shelter at the Goil filling station at pamprom.

In a new video gone viral, contractors have been spotted on the Kaneshie-Pramprom road filling the potholes and spreading a mixture of sand and gravels on the road.

The ongoing works have also courted some mixed reactions from social media users.

