Contract us to service public cars – Automobile Artisans to government

Business News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Members of the Association of Automobile Artisans Ghana have called on the government to contract their members to service publicly owned vehicles that have broken down in the various districts.



The association noted that there have been many government-owned motor vehicles that have broken down due to a few faults, while others have been written off because of the lack of spare parts.



According to the association, publicly-owned broken-down vehicles have been abandoned and left to rot without maintenance, causing financial loss to the state.



Addressing the media as part of the association's second-anniversary celebration in Kumasi on Sunday, May 28, 2023, the National Chairman, James Arhen, said the said vehicles can be maintained and reused instead of being abandoned to buy new ones.



Fixing the broken-down vehicles and reusing them, he said, will enable the government to reduce its spending on buying new vehicles for public officials.



Mr Arhen also appealed to the government to come to their aid in terms of providing or funding the acquisition of modern machines, especially diagnostic machines, to enable them to work with ease.