Business News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Contraband goods cannot find its way to the public – Customs

Chief Revenue Officer in charge of Preventive at the Customs Division of the GRA, Dunstan Ayamga

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has assured the general public that contraband goods that are seized at the ports never finds its way into society.



According to the Chief Revenue Officer in charge of Preventive at the Customs Division of the GRA, Dunstan Ayamga, he “don't see how that can happen” due to the vigilance of security agencies stationed at the various ports.



In a report by the Business and Financial Times, Mr Ayamga in an interview on 'Eye on the Port' was quoted as saying, “it is not possible” for such goods to get on the market.



The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has on several occasions destroyed seized items that are not safe for public consumption.



However, there is a section of the public who claim that contraband goods which are seized at the ports sometimes find its way to the public, this assertion Customs says is false.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.