Business News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Construction work on Pokuase Bulk Supply Point project 84 percent complete – MiDA

An artist impression of the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP)

Ongoing construction work on the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) is at an 84 percent completion stage, the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has said.



The development follows a previous update from August this year by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia indicating the construction of the Bulk Supply Point was 75 percent completed.



Additionally, some six major transformers which arrived in Ghana were procured by the Millennium Development Authority for the ongoing BSP project which is expected to provide efficient power supply to over 350,000 residents, businesses, institutions, and health facilities.



According to a circular issued by MiDA, the apparent power generation and supply capacity of the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point is 580 MVA with the project scheduled to be completed and handed over to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) in May 2021.



In April 2019, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, broke ground to commence work on what will be the largest Power Substation in Ghana.



The project is an estimated cost of US$50 million.



The Millennium Development Authority is the entity mandated to implement Ghana’s Power Compact initiatives.



See the circular below:





