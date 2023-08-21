Construction of new BoG office at 41% completion - Governor

Business News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Details provided by the Bank of Ghana have shown that the building of the new Bank of Ghana head office is currently at 41%.



Matters arising from the building of the new head office became rampant after the Minority raised concerns over the timing of the building.



The governor, at a press briefing on August 21, 2023, said: “After a series of pre-contract meetings on contract agreements, the Bank signed a contract with the Contractor on 26th November 2020 for the Construction of a Corporate Headquarters for the Bank via Turnkey in 30months (6 months for design, 24 months for construction).”



He added that the project site was formally handed over to the contractor in March 2021 for the commencement of preliminary site works and designs.



The state of the project is summarized as follows:

▪ Tower Block

Up to 13th Floor slab casting completed.

▪ Urban Block

Upper Roof Slab casting completed.

▪ Amenities (Auditorium) Block

Upper Ground slab Casting completed.

▪ Other works

Internal blockwork ongoing at various levels in both Tower and

Urban blocks.

Mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) first fixes ongoing at

various levels



He also noted the project is expected to be completed in September 2024.



SSD/DAG



