Concerned bettors reject 10% tax on wins

Business News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A group calling itself Concerned Bettors of Ghana (CBOG) has rejected the government’s decision to place a 10 percent tax on all wins.



The group in a statement dated April 11, 2023, and signed by its convener Richard Aguda stated that: “We the above-mentioned association vehemently reject the introduction of a new tax on all betting, games and lottery wins.”



The group said any further imposition of tax on the already tax-burdened society is a recipe for chaos and a means to find other criminal and dubious ways of survival.



Below is the statement:



