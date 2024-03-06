Concerned Drivers Association dismisses regional executives’ call for fare increase

Business News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: happyghana.com

The Concerned Drivers Association has vehemently dismissed recent announcements by certain regional executives regarding an impending 30 percent increase in transport fares.



David Agboado, the association’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), clarified that there would be no such hike in fares, contrary to the statements made by regional leaders.



The confusion arose when members of Transport Operators Union, in collaboration with regional executives of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, issued a joint press release declaring the fare increase effective March 7, 2024.



This decision was attributed to the government’s purported failure to address the concerns of transport operators adequately.



However, Agboado emphasized that such decisions must be authorized by the national executives and not by regional bodies acting independently.



He stressed that announcements regarding fare adjustments require consensus among all commercial transport operators, which has not yet been achieved.



Agboado revealed that the regional executives involved had been sanctioned for their unauthorized actions.



Three prominent regional officers, including those from the Greater Accra, Central and Ashanti Regions, have been suspended for three months due to their insubordination.



“The three regional officers, as we know, are very powerful in terms of the transport sector; that is the Greater Accra, Central and Ashanti Regions. They are very powerful and are very needed in the transport operation. But they should not take their numbers or the size of their circle to do whatever they want like they did yesterday,” Agboado stated.



The Concerned Drivers Association highlighted the continuous surge in fuel prices as a significant factor impacting their livelihoods and operational costs. They reiterated the necessity for constructive dialogue with the government to address these challenges effectively.



As of now, there is no agreed-upon date for any potential fare increase and the association remains committed to engaging in discussions with relevant authorities to find sustainable solutions for the transportation sector.