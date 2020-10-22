Business News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Companies export gold without proper tracking system – Minister

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in 2017 identified that the export of bulk minerals were undertaken by companies without proper tracking mechanisms to confirm the actual volume of minerals produced and exported, the sector minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has said.



He said to address the problem, the Ministry has constructed two weighbridges at Apemanim in the Ahanta West District of Western Region and Awaso in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso- Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.



This is to track and confirm actual volumes hauled from the mines to the Takoradi Port. It is also to ensure that Ghana is not short-changed in any way regarding shipments of bulk minerals.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, October 21, Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said: “Ladies and Gentlemen, gold has also been exported over the years by production companies without independent confirmation of the actual volumes and grades of the mineral prior to export.



“To address the situation, the Ministry established an Assay Center at the Kotoka International Airport to properly track (weigh, test, value and certify) actual volumes and grades of gold being exported.



“I am pleased to say that as it stands today, gold exported out of the country passes through the assay process for validation of the actual value.”

