Commodities market as of May 11

Business News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market, as of today, May 11, 2021, the price of crude oil is trading at sixty-four dollars, zero point one cent ($64.01) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-five dollars, thirty-nine cents ($65.39).



Gold is trading at one thousand eight hundred and twenty-five dollars, ten cents ($1,825.10) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand eight hundred and thirty-nine dollars, zero point three cents ($1,839.03).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and seventy-three dollars ($2,473.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand four hundred and twenty-two dollars ($2,422.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-eight dollars, twenty-one cents ($88.21) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-eight dollars, ninety-nine cents ($88.99).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and forty-seven dollars, zero point five cents ($147.05) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-one dollars, ninety-five cents ($151.95).