Commodities market as of April 20, 2021

Business News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today April 20, 2021, Gold is trading at One thousand, seven hundred and sixty-seven dollars, nineteen cents ($1,767.19) with a price change of negative two dollars twelve (-2.12), as compared to yesterday’s trading which did a little better than today. Gold started on a good note yesterday at One thousand, seven hundred and eighty-seven dollars sixty cents. ($1,787.60)



Cocoa is trading at two thousand four hundred thirty-seven dollars (2,437) today as compared to yesterday’s price which stood at two thousand, four hundred and fifthteen dollars ($2,415) with a price change of positive seven dollars (+7.00).



Coffee is trading at one hundred and thirty dollars, sixty-five cents ($130.65) as compared to yesterday’s trading which stood at $130.25, with a price change of a positive one dollar ten cents (+1.10). Today’s trading rather saw a 0.62% increase in trade as compared to yesterday.



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-four dollars, twenty-seven cents ($84.27) as compared to yesterday’s $84.80 with a price change of a positive one dollar (+1.09).



However, Crude Oil is trading well on the market today at sixty-four dollars twenty-one cents per barrel ($64.21) as compared to yesterday’s trading price which was pegged at sixty-three dollars ($63.04) with a price change of negative 9 cents (-0.09). The price change for today’s trading is a positive eighty-three cents, indicating a positive 1.31% increase.