Commodities Market as of May 5

Business News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market, as of today, May 5, 2021, the price of crude oil went up on the market today by trading at $66.45 at sixty-six dollars, forty-five cents as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-five dollars, sixty-seven cents ($65.67).



Gold is trading at ($1,778.42) one thousand, seven hundred and seventy-eight dollars, forty-two cents as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-two dollars, seventy-nine cents ($1,782.79).



Cocoa is trading at $2,283.00 two thousand, two hundred and eighty-three dollars as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and twenty-eight dollars ($2,328.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at $86.49 eighty-six dollars, forty-nine cents as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-seven dollars twenty-one cents ($87.21).



And Coffee is trading at $138.90 one hundred and thirty-eight dollars, ninety cents as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and thirty-nine dollars ($139.00).