Commodities Market as of May 4

Business News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market, as of today, May 4, 2021, Crude Oil is trading at sixty-five dollars, sixty-seven cents ($65.67) as compared to last week Friday’s trading of sixty-four dollars, thirty-seven cents ($64.37).



Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-two dollars, seventy-nine cents ($1,782.79) as compared to Friday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and sixty-eight dollars ($1,768.01).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and twenty-eight dollars ($2,328.00) as compared to last Friday’s trading of two thousand, four hundred and fifty-nine dollars ($2,459.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-seven dollars twenty-one cents ($87.21) as compared to last Friday’s trading of eighty-five dollars, eighty-nine cents ($85.89).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and thirty-nine dollars ($139.00) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one hundred and forty-one dollars, forty cents ($141.40).