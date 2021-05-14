You are here: HomeBusiness2021 05 14Article 1261402

Business News of Friday, 14 May 2021

www.ghanaweb.com

Commodities Market as of May 14

On the commodities market today May 14, 2021, Crude Oil is trading at sixty-four dollars, five cents ($64.5) closing the 20th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of sixty-six dollars ($66.03).

Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and thirty-five dollars, five cents ($1,835.5) as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of one thousand eight hundred and thirty-four dollars, thirty-four cents ($1,834.34).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and ninety-four dollars ($2,494.0) as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of two thousand four hundred and twenty-five dollars ($2,425.00).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-five dollars, seventy-one cents ($85.71) as compared to last Wednesday’s trading of
eighty-eight dollars, seventy-one cents ($88.71).

And Coffee is trading at one hundred and forty-five dollars, six cents ($145.6) one hundred and forty-seven dollars, ninety cents ($147.90).

