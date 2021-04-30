Commodities Market as of April 30

Business News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market, as of today April 30, 2021, Crude Oil is trading at sixty-four dollars, thirty-seven cents ($64.37) as compared to yesterday’s sixty-four dollars sixty- four cents ($64.64).



Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and sixty-eight dollars ($1,768.01) as compared to yesterday’s one thousand, seven hundred and sixty-six dollars, sixty-six cents ($1,766.66.



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and fifty-nine dollars ($2,459.00) as compared to yesterday’s two thousand, four hundred and thirty-two dollars ($2,432.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-five dollars, eighty-nine cents ($85.89) eighty-seven dollars, fifty-six cents ($87.56) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-seven dollars, sixty-four cents ($87.64).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and forty-one dollars, forty cents ($141.40) as compared to yesterday’s one hundred and forty-five dollars, eighty cents ($145.80).