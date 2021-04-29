You are here: HomeBusiness2021 04 29Article 1246636

Commodities Market as of April 29

On the commodities market today April 29, 2021, Crude Oil is trading at sixty-four dollars sixty- four cents ($64.64) as against yesterday’s trading of sixty-two dollars, thirty cents ($62.30).

Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and sixty-six dollars, sixty-six cents ($1,766.66) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred eighty-one dollars, zero-six cents ($1,781.06).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and thirty-two dollars ($2,432.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand four hundred and forty-seven dollars ($2,447.00).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-seven dollars, fifty-six cents ($87.56) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-seven dollars, sixty-four cents ($87.64).

However, Coffee is trading at one hundred and forty-five dollars, eighty cents ($145.80)

