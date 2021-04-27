Commodities Market as of April 27

Business News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today April 27, 2021, Crude Oil is trading at sixty-two dollars, thirty cents ($62.30) as at yesterday’s trading of sixty-one dollars, zero point three cents per barrel ($61.03).



Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred eighty-one dollars, zero-six cents ($1,781.06) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand seven hundred and eighty dollars and seventy cents ($1780.70).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand four hundred and forty-seven dollars ($2,447.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand four hundred and ten ($2,410).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-seven dollars, sixty-four cents ($87.64) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-seven dollars, forty-two cents ($84.42).



However, Coffee is trading at one hundred and forty-two dollars, ninety-five cents ($142.95) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and thirty-six dollars fifty cents ($136.50).