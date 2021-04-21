Commodities Market as of April 21, 2021

Business News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today April 21, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is dropping on the world market selling at $62.54 as at 7:56 GMT.



It traded at sixty-four dollars twenty-one cents per barrel ($64.21) yesterday with a price change of a positive eighty-three cents, indicating a positive 1.31% increase. But today the price change is standing at a negative zero point thirteen (-0.13).



Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-one dollars, thirty-seven cents ($1,781.37) with a price change of a positive four dollars, twelve cents (+4.12).



The precious mineral is trading well today on the market as compared to yesterday’s trading at One thousand, seven hundred and sixty-seven dollars, nineteen cents ($1,767.19) with a price change of negative two dollars twelve (-2.12).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and seventy-nine dollars ($2,379) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand four hundred and thirty-seven dollars (2,437).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-four dollars thirty-nine cents ($84.39) as compared to yesterday’s eighty-four dollars, twenty-seven cents ($84.27). Today’s, price change is a positive sixty-two cents (+0.62).



However, Coffee is trading at one hundred and thirty-two dollars, forty-five cents ($132.45) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and thirty dollars, sixty-five cents ($130.65).