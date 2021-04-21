You are here: HomeBusiness2021 04 21Article 1238590

Business News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Commodities Market as of April 21, 2021

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Price of commodities on the market Price of commodities on the market

On the commodities market today April 21, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is dropping on the world market selling at $62.54 as at 7:56 GMT.

It traded at sixty-four dollars twenty-one cents per barrel ($64.21) yesterday with a price change of a positive eighty-three cents, indicating a positive 1.31% increase. But today the price change is standing at a negative zero point thirteen (-0.13).

Gold is trading at one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-one dollars, thirty-seven cents ($1,781.37) with a price change of a positive four dollars, twelve cents (+4.12).

The precious mineral is trading well today on the market as compared to yesterday’s trading at One thousand, seven hundred and sixty-seven dollars, nineteen cents ($1,767.19) with a price change of negative two dollars twelve (-2.12).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and seventy-nine dollars ($2,379) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand four hundred and thirty-seven dollars (2,437).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-four dollars thirty-nine cents ($84.39) as compared to yesterday’s eighty-four dollars, twenty-seven cents ($84.27). Today’s, price change is a positive sixty-two cents (+0.62).

However, Coffee is trading at one hundred and thirty-two dollars, forty-five cents ($132.45) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and thirty dollars, sixty-five cents ($130.65).

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment