Commodities Market as of April 19, 2021

Business News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market today April 19, 2021, Gold is trading at One thousand, seven hundred and eighty-eight dollars, ten cents ($1,788.10) with a price change of positive eleven dollars, seventy-nice cents. (+11.79). This signifies a positive rise in the price of Gold on the world market opening the trading week.



Cocoa also started the week with a selling price of two thousand, four hundred and fifthteen dollars ($2,415) with a price change of positive seven dollars (+7.00).



Coffee is trading at one hundred and thirty dollars, twenty-five cents ($130.25) with a price change of a positive one dollar ten cents (+1.10).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-four dollars, eighty cents ($84.80) with a price change of a positive one dollar (+1.09).



However, Crude Oil on the other hand started the trading week on a rather bad note by selling at sixty-three dollars ($63.04) with a price change of negative 9 cents (-0.09).