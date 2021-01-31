Business News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: GNA

Committee tasked to draft ‘Start Up’ Bill to complete work by February

Sherif Ghali, Coordinator of the Project

The Technical Committee set up by the erstwhile Ministry for Business Development to draft the Ghana Start-up Bill has resumed sitting.



The Committee, made up of the private and public sectors and Civil Society is mandated to consult stakeholders and start-up ecosystem players to draft an all-inclusive Start-up bill.



The Bill, when passed will set up an incentive framework for the creation and development of Start-ups in Ghana to promote creativity, innovation and the use of new technologies to achieve added value and competitiveness at the national, regional and district levels.



It would also provide legal backing for the introduction and promotion of Start-ups for jobs and wealth creation.



The Private sector is represented by the Private Enterprise Federations, Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, Ghana Hubs network and the Ghana Start-up Network.



Government is also represented by the National Entrepreneurs and Innovation Programme and Civil Society Organizations.



Coordinator of the Project, Sherif Ghali, indicated that the Committee engaged stakeholders last year to draft the bill and are currently at the final stages of the process.



He said by end of February 2021, the Committee would have finished its work and submitted the draft bill to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Attorney General, Parliament and the Office of the President.