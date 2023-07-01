Come invest in my business - Mazia Co Enterprise CEO to local, foreign investors

Business News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer of Mazia Co Enterprise, Florence Tomazia Cossou, called on both local and foreign investors to support her tea, honey and dried fruit business.



According to her, capital investment is needed for the production of her products on a larger scale and the expansion of her business.



Making this known in an interview on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech programme hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante, she noted that apart from the herbs grinding machine, all other works are done manually, hence, taking a long time to produce more goods for customers.



"Now, I need investment, big capital because you can see from the production room, apart from the grinding of the herbs, everything is manual. We need packaging machine to go faster so we need investors," the CEO of Mazia Co Enterprise told BizTech host, Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



Florence Tomazia Cossou bemoaned the high-interest rates of loans given to businesses by financial institutions.



She however noted that the passion and vision of the company are what motivates business owners to stay in business.



"Aside that, the banks are not ready to support SMEs like us because the rate is so high and then they ask you for collateral; go and bring your house, your cars, and as SMEs, we don't really have access to those things like that. It's kind of difficult because it is kind of difficult. What makes us keep pushing is the passion and the vision we have for the company," Florence Tomazia Cossou said.



She further said her company is positioning itself to enjoy all the benefits the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has to offer businesses.



