Collaborate with accredited professionals to apprehend job scammers – CSA told

Business News of Saturday, 20 January 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

A cybersecurity expert who doubles as president of the Cyber Security Expert Association Ghana (CSEAG), Abubakar Isaaka, has called on the Cybersecurity Authority (CSA) to collectively work with accredited professionals within the sector to apprehend all individuals behind evolving job scams.



He indicated that with a joint effort in conducting “a comprehensive reconnaissance”, they will be able to fish out individuals who are taking advantage of the unemployment situation; adding that this approach is “crucial to effectively curbing the menace”.



“I call upon the Cybersecurity Authority (CSA) to collaborate with accredited professionals in uniting to conduct a comprehensive reconnaissance and apprehend those behind the emerging job scams in the country”.



His call for collaboration comes at the back of a public alert by the CSA on the rise of job scams, with victims losing over GH¢124,000.



“At least 15 reports have been received through the cybercrime or cybersecurity incidents reporting points of contacts, with victims losing over GH¢124, 000,” the public alert stated.



Similarly, Mr. Isaaka mentioned that he has also received four related complaints and similar reports from colleagues. He therefore urged citizens to report cyber and related scams to “foster a collective approach for proactive measures”.



He endorsed the CSA’s statement and emphasised the need for collaboration with accredited professionals to address the pressing issue.



Meanwhile, the statement further enumerated seven modus operandi used by the scammers and cautioned citizens to be mindful of unsolicited messages offering job opportunities – and be sceptical about high-paying jobs that require minimal work.



Additionally, it advised citizens to verify job advertisement directly with the company’s website or contact information; be wary of unprofessional communication in job advertisement; and desist from sharing their personal or financial information unless they are certain of a prospective employer’s legitimacy.