Collaborate with Ghana Post in promoting e-services – Ursula urges govt institutions

Business News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Communications and Digitisation Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has urged state institutions like the Birth and Death Registry, Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority, Registrar General’s Department among others to collaborate with the Ghana Post in promoting e-services in the country.



Ms Owusu-Ekuful made the suggestion when she paid a working visit to the management and staff of the Ghana Post Company Limited, an agency under her Ministry to get an update on the agency’s activities and to carry out SWOT analysis of the agency on Wednesday, 26 May 2021.



Technology, she said, will be the dominant factor for a continental free trade regime hence the need to re-engineer the Ghana Post to make it more efficient and effective.



She expressed her readiness to assist all Ministries, Departments and State Agencies to use technology-driven models to promote efficiency, transparency, and accountability adding Ghana Post as an institution is certainly one of such.



Ms Owusu-Ekuful was informed that Ghana Post has settled on E-Services, E-Commerce, Agency Banking and EMS for future growth in the era of technology.