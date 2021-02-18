Business News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Coffee Federation of Ghana calls on government to increase investment in sector

The Coffee Federation of Ghana has called on the government to ensure that measures are put in place to attract the necessary investment for the transformation of the coffee sector.



CFG says that the country’s coffee production per hector currently stands at about 1.4 tonnes per hector; a figure which is below the target of 4-5 tonnes per hector.



They want the government to honour its promise to increasing investments and transforming the Coffee sector in order to meet set targets in the country.



Addressing a press conference in Accra, President of the Federation, Chief Nat Ebo Nsarko, said that coffee production, if boosted, will transform the Ghanaian economy as it will generate substantial income to supplement the government’s revenue streams.



They also want the government to “expedite action on the creation of the division for coffee, to facilitate the engagement of actors in the sector towards its transformation. As the Coffee Federation of Ghana, we will want to work directly with COCOBOD since Coffee was not included in the Tree Crop Authority. We want to see a better relationship and support as being done with cocoa.”



