Coconut Farmers Association of Ghana convenes for policy review and validation of constitution

Business News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Lord Kweku Sekyi, Contributor

The Coconut Farmers Association of Ghana (COFAG) has held a policy review and constitution validation meeting in Accra to sensitise its members about its plans for the future.



Speaking to journalists, the President of the Coconut Farmers Association of Ghana, Mr Patrick Ndabiah, said COFAG intends to educate its members to be acquainted with best practices as well as programmes and policies driving the coconut industry.



Mr Ndabiah said the association's policy review and constitution are geared towards maximising land use, increasing coconut production for local industries and exports, while maintaining effective coconut production capacity and capabilities.



He said COFAG aims to establish a competitive market for coconut produced in Ghana, create employment and provide a permanent income policy for coconut farmers to support community development.



Mr. Ndabiah said the association is also keen on securing government assistance to address the problem of inadequate centres for training programmes and capacity building for certification.



The Second Vice President of the Coconut Federation of Ghana (COCOFEG), Kwaku Boateng, reiterated the importance of regular sensitisation of Ghanaian coconut farmers to enable them to compete globally.



He said despite its potential to rake in 2 billion dollars in terms of revenue for the country by 2024, the coconut industry is confronted with challenges that include the lack of extension service delivery and, most importantly, funding for investment data development, research and technology.



Mr Boateng, a board member of the Tree Crops Development Authority, lauded the Coconut Revitalization Programme, which was spearheaded by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) called for increased government support to accelerate efforts to boost local value-addition of coconut for export.



The 2021 COFAG policy development document is to ensure that coconut production synchronises with the current national development framework and emerging issues in the agriculture sector.



The policy will also provide a framework for addressing challenges to ensure sanity and to boost coconut production for a sustainable, social and economic development of the coconut industry within the national agriculture policy framework.