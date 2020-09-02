Business News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coca-Cola in Ghana to lay off workers as coronavirus bites

File photo

Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited has said it has decided to lay off some of its workers in response to major changes necessitated by the COVID-19 scourge and other challenges.



“It has become necessary to introduce major changes to our operating model and organizational structures, to keep the business viable. These changes make a few employees surplus to requirement,” the company said in a release.



According to the statement, in accordance with the provisions of Ghana’s Labour Act 2003 (ACT 651), management has notified the Chief Labour Officer of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations of the company’s intention to declare a redundancy which will affect the employment of a number of employees.



The layoffs will, however, proceed after the leadership of the respective trades unions have agreed to the terms and conditions of the severance package.



In January this year, workers of the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana embarked on a protest against the removal of the company’s Managing Director, Seth Adu-Baah.



The workers accused the company of unfair treatment against Ghanaian managers.



Read the full statement on the redundancy exercise from the company below.



94975541

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.