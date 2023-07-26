Closure of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park was to strategize on ticketing - Kakra Kusi

Business News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs of Ghana Tourism Authority, Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, has stated that the temporal closure of the facility after it was reopened was to strategize on the ticketing.



According to him, the management of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has adopted e-ticketing for easy operation of service.



Speaking on Onua Showbiz, Mr Kusi noted that both locals and foreigners are visiting the facility since its reopening.



The redevelopment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, he said, is to boost domestic tourism, as well as, attract foreign nationals to Ghana.



“The closure was for us to strategize on the ticketing. The ticketing is electronic; digital,” the Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs of Ghana Tourism Authority said.



“We had already put measures in place but at the time the place was opened, we had a lot of people coming in. When there is pressure like that, what happens is that you need to go back to the drawing table, put certain things in place and then open back again so that tourists can now be coming in,” he stated.



To gain entry into the premises, non-Ghanaian adults will pay GH¢100 while Ghanaian adults will pay GH¢25.



The fee for school children is now pegged at GH¢5 from the earlier GH¢1 charge.



For tertiary students who are non-Ghanaians visiting the facility, they will pay GH¢60 while Ghanaian tertiary students will pay GH¢15.



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, commissioned the redeveloped park.



During his speech, he said the redeveloped park will attract some one million domestic and international tourists annually.



President Akufo-Addo stressed that his government will continue to invest in the tourism sector to help revive the economy.



Meanwhile, the refurbishment of the park has been pegged at US$3.5 million.



