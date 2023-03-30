Closed season will target trawlers after NDC victory in 2024 election - Mahama

Business News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



The Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that closed season would be targeted the foreign trawlers than the artisanal fishers on the sea after the National Democratic Congress win the upcoming election 2024.



He said the foreign trawlers were destroying the sea through over exploitation of the fishery resource and needed to observe the closed season rather than the artisanal fishers.



In an interview with the GhanaWeb as part of his three days tour in the Central Region, he promised that the NDC would implement better initiatives for the fisher-folks to ensure their growth and development.



He said they would ensure fair distribution of premix fuel, fishing inputs, outboard motors among others to improve fishing activities in the country. The Former President called for unity and peace among the NDC delegate ahead of their parliamentary primaries.



He told them to conduct campaigns decorum of insults and violence to ensure the party rally together for victory 2024.



He questioned government’s Free SHS policy adding that the initiative was destroying the educational system and needed revision for sustainability.



Mr. Mahama called on the Government to engage stakeholders to better understand the Free SHS policy to resolve related challenges for resolution to improve the educational sector.