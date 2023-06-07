Clement Apaak questions 20 pesewas increment for school feeding

Business News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Ranking member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak, has questioned the 20pesewas increment announced by government for School Feeding Caterers.



School Feeding Caterers across the country are currently on strike over the non-payment of arrears owed them by the government.



They are also demanding an increment of the feeding per child from 9pesewas to 3 Ghana cedis.



The School Feeding Programme plays a crucial role in providing nutritious meals to school pupils, ensuring their well-being and enhancing their educational experience.



Commenting on the issue, the Builsa South lawmaker expressed worry about why the government is not walking the talk per the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in protecting social intervention.



“Government allocated 959 million for 2023, and Parliament approved the same. Government told the IMF, see page 11 of the staff level agreement, that it had increased the allocation to the programme to OFFSET THE IMPACT OF INFLATION.



“Both the government and IMF promised that social intervention programmes will not only be protected but enhanced. So why is the government proposing the unrealistic 1.20p per child per day,” Dr. Apaak stated in a statement.



He continued: “With food inflation over 40%, what can 1.20p buy? This amount cannot feed a pet cat, let alone prepare a hot nutritious meal to feed a pupil. By the way, the caterers are still on strike!”



According to the NDC, the rejection stems from a deep understanding of the practical realities they face on a daily basis, including rising costs, inflation, and overhead expenses.



“National Women’s Wing of the National Democratic Congress Supports the National School Feeding Caterers Association’s Rejection of Proposed Increment in School Feeding Programme Allocation from 1 Cedis to 1.20 Cedis



“The National Women’s Wing expresses full support for the National School Feeding Caterers Association in their rejection of the proposed 20 pesewas increment on the current ₵1 allocation per meal for school pupils under the School Feeding Programme. We strongly urge the government to reconsider the proposed increase and thoroughly reevaluate its impact on the welfare and nutrition of our children,” the National Women’s Organiser, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw indicated in a press release dated June 6, 2023.