Claims of not meeting power supply obligation to Ghanaian market erroneous, misleading - VRA

Business News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has dismissed claims suggesting that the power outages in the country are as a result of the Authority not meeting its power supply obligation to Ghanaian market due to excessive export of power to neighbouring countries.



Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Power Generators Ghana (IPGG), Dr Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor made the assertion via a statement on March 23, 2024 which sought to blame the VRA for the current power outages across the country.



But in a rebuttal issued by the VRA on Sunday March 24, 2024, it dismissed the claims as erroneous and misleading.



“The VRA wishes to state that since 1972, the Authority has been supplying power to neighbouring countries without reneging on its mandate to deliver reliable and affordable power to Ghana; and this the Authority continues to do,” the statement read.



“Also, it is important to mention that the allocation of the power generated from the Akosombo and Kpong hydropower stations is supervised by the Electricity Market Oversight Panel (EMOP) and not the VRA. By this arrangement, the allocation always prioritizes the Ghana market, in accordance with government policies to ensure long-term optimization of the nation's hydro resources,” it added.



The VRA however assured the general public and all other stakeholders that it will continue to prioritize electricity supply to the Ghana market in line with its mandate, government policies and regulatory obligations.



MA



