China Mall closed over failure to fix E-VAT system – GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority, through its enforcement team, has closed down all branches of China Mall.



The team said the action was taken due to the shop’s refusal to work on its electronic VAT collection system.



GRA in recent times has locked up shops that have refused to comply with issuing VAT invoices and fixing e-VAT systems which were launched on October 1, 2022, in a bid to reduce tax leakages.



According to myjoyonline.com, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) locked the Chinese retail shop, China Mall, and its warehouses on the Spintex Road and Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region and stated that the exercise will extend to all its branches.



The Accra Area Enforcement Manager of the GRA, Joseph Annan, said: “This is just for them to fix their system for the electronic VAT. We have engaged them on several occasions to get this simple system fixed. The place shall be sealed and locked until they comply with the law.



“This is part of the enforcement exercise which we are doing at all China Mall branches,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Reports also suggest that before the GRA’s officials got to the premises, the managers of the mall got a hint and closed the shop.



However, the GRA said all branches of the China Mall will be closed until its management takes the necessary actions.



