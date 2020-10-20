Business News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

China-Ghana to deepen bilateral ties

Mr. Zhu Jing, the Political Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Ghana

Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy to Ghana Mr. ZHU Jing, has pledged that the embassy will continue to deepen the long-existing diplomatic, trade, economic and commercial ties with Ghana.



According to Mr. ZHU Jing, the Chinese Embassy will follow the well-established footprints of the former Ghanaian leader Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to deepen the diplomatic ties and leverage on already robust economic commercial, boost cultural and people to people exchanges.



Speaking at the Launch of Commemorative Stamps ceremony for the 60th Anniversary of China-Ghana Relations on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Accra, Mr. ZHU Jing said "I’m sure the relationship between China and Ghana will continue to thrive for mutual benefit and prosperity".



"In the past 60 years, China-Ghana relations have grown from strength to strength under the strong leadership of successive leaders of our two countries. We are pleased to see close high-level exchange in recent years, particularly the state visit to China by H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in September 2018 and the successful visit to Ghana by H.E. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan of China in November 2019".



Mr. ZHU Jing has also pledged commitment to strengthen investment, infrastructure, and technology transfer between Ghana and China.



"Our relations are bearing fruits in the areas of trade and investment, technology transfer, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges. The bilateral trade volume hit 7.46 billion USD in 2019," he stated.



“China is now Ghana’s largest trading partner, the biggest source of foreign investment and the biggest provider of human resource training.



“Ghana has become the 7th largest trading partner of China in Africa. Until 2019, more than 6,500 Ghanaian students are studying in China, ranking 2nd in sub-Saharan Africa.



“Nearly 700 Ghanaian students have received Chinese government scholarships in the recent two years. Tens of thousands of people travelled between our two countries each year," he added.



This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Ghana. 60 year ago, Chairman Mao Zedong and President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah made the historic decision to establish diplomatic relations, making Ghana the second country in sub-Saharan Africa to do so.



In the past 60 years, China-Ghana relations have grown from strength to strength under the strong leadership of successive leaders of our two countries. We are pleased to see close high-level exchange in recent years, particularly the state visit to China by H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in September 2018 and the successful visit to Ghana by H.E. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan of China in November 2019.



Our relations are bearing fruits in the areas of trade and investment, technology transfer, infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges. The bilateral trade volume hit 7.46 billion USD in 2019. China is now Ghana’s largest trading partner, the biggest source of foreign investment and the biggest provider of human resource training. Ghana has become the 7th largest trading partner of China in Africa. Until 2019, more than 6,500 Ghanaian students are studying in China, ranking the 2nd in the sub-Saharan Africa. Nearly 700 Ghanaian students have received Chinese government scholarships in recent two years. Tens of thousands of people traveled between our two countries each year.



Ladies and gentlemen,



The Chinese Embassy and Ghana Post have successfully co-designed and printed 10,000 sets of commemorative stamps, as one of the serial celebrations for the anniversary. I have the pleasure to reveal and introduce you the design of the stamps.



With the background of a flag of the Republic of Ghana, there’s one big stamp, featuring with a historic picture of the founders of our two countries, President Kwame Nkrumah and Chairman Mao Tse-Tung in the 1960s. It shows the heartfelt delight they share in establishing the bilateral relations. In the past 60 years, the depth of this relationship had become more robust and diverse.



Beside the big stamp, there are four smaller stamps, each featured with the most symbolic development cooperation projects between China and Ghana in the past decade.



The first one is the Cape Coast Stadium. It used to be the biggest grant project by the Chinese government in Ghana with a contract amount of 33 million US dollars. Completed by January 2016 with facilities of 16,000 seats, 8 runway tracks, and a natural grass football yard, it has become one of the landmarks in Ghana.



The second one for the Bui Hydroelectric Project. It’s one of the largest energy projects in the history of Republic of Ghana, producing 15%-20% of Ghana’s electricity, supported by Chinese preferential loan.



The third one of the four pictures the Kpong Water Supply Expansion Project. Though not as well-known as the stadium, it has been one of the major provider of clean water for the Greater Accra region, also supported by Chinese preferential loan.



The last but not the least, the University of Health and Allied Science (UHAS). It is a grant project with first phase completed in 2015 and the second phase three time scale of the first phase started last year. We aim to build it into one of the most beautiful and modern universities in Ghana.



After my description, you must have a rough picture of how the commemorative stamps look like.



Actually, these are just a small portion of economic and development cooperation between the two countries. Others like the Satellite TV for 300 Ghanaian Villages project is providing thousands villagers free access to satellite TV; the 1,000 Boreholes Project is providing potable drinking water for more than 300,000 people in remote areas; the Jamestown Fishing Port, the Ghana Technical And Vocational Training Centers Upgrading Project are in steady progress despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



All these projects demonstrates China’s sincerity of building up our friendship.



Speaking of COVID-19, China and Ghana have supported each other immensely fighting the pandemic. China has been making great efforts in health cooperation with Ghana. Since 2009, China has dispatched nine batches of medical teams to Ghana. The LEKMA Hospital, a Government Health facility, was built in 2010 as a China-Ghana Friendship Hospital with US$7.28 million assistance from the Chinese Government. With Chinese President Xi Jinping promise African countries priority access to COVID-19 Vaccine, health cooperation is certain to be further strengthened.



China is also devoting a lot in human resource development cooperation with Ghana. Every year, the Chinese government provides Ghanaians around one thousand fully sponsored training opportunities in China, which we believe will further enhance mutual understanding and deepen our friendship.



Looking ahead, we will continue to follow and work on the direction pointed out by our leaders, and spare no effort to deepen the diplomatic relations, facilitate the already robust economic and commercial actives, and boost cultural and people to people exchanges. I’m sure the relationship between China and Ghana will continue to thrive for mutual benefit and prosperity.





