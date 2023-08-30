Chief of Staff launches Chartered Institute of Realtors

Business News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief of Staff from the office of the president Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has launched the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) has been launched at the Africa Trade House in Accra., West Africa Ghana.



It was the Chief of Staff Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, who performed the well organized launch.



In her speech, the Chief of Staff pointed out that the initiative primarily seek to sharpen the skills of real estate developers .



She stated that "....the launch serves as a useful additional government efforts towards enhancing safe and sound professional real estate practice in Ghana "



The Chief of Staff at the Presidency who was special guest of honor at the event said President Akuffo Addo is excited about the presence of the Chatered Institute of Realtors (CIR) and their contribution to the socio economic development of the nation.



She was honest in agreeing to some defects, and promised that the government is acting with a strategy to resolve housing and road construction deficits .



She expressed that the serves as a useful platform for safe and sound Real Estate business with urban population increasing at a rate of 75%..



She named a few government projects to solve the defects like the Marine Drive and 8,000 Affordable Housing Unit under contruction.



Akosua Frema Osei-Opare welcomed the Chartered Institue of Realtors and called for public/private sector collaboration in the industry.



She assured of government support to fulfill the mission of establishing a professional body of Real Estate operators.



Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, Firas Jaber, Chartered Institute Of Realtors and George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in their respective speeches pledged government's unflinching support for the initiative aimed at taking the real estate space a notch higher.



The event drew dignitaries from the highest office of the land, members of the Diplomatic Corps, other state personalities, and key stakeholders that include real estate developers both local and international, suppliers, construction firms, investors, and major banks within the real estate industry.



The event was also attended by African boxing legend,Professor Azumah Nelson,suppliers,construction firms and investors within the real estate industry.



The Institute is being established to offer opportunities for sharpening the knowledge, skills, standards, and experiences of practitioners in the real estate industry to meet global standards. Real Estate in Africa is a rapidly growing industry with many opportunities for investment.



This growth rate is driven mainly by urbanization, population growth, and increased foreign investment.



All around the world, specifically the economically advanced countries, real estate has been a driving force in their development agenda and has provided jobs for several thousands of people with diverse skill sets and backgrounds.



Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, and New York, to mention just a few are famed for their architectural prowess and have become some of the world’s most visited destinations thanks to Real Estate.



Africa has not been left behind with all these developments happening around it. From its blurry past, it can be said that the future of Africa looks promising with the involvement of the government in providing housing for its citizens, particularly the low-income sector of society to alleviate the burden of shelter as a basic need.



The fast-growing rate of the industry worldwide has therefore made it quintessential that players, both potential and major be sharpened with the requisite tools that help improve the activities within the industry globally.



As part of the vision and mission of the launch of the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR), the institute will be engaging in a progressive series of seminars and workshops that will see the involvement of seasoned speakers, lecturers, and industry professionals from acclaimed institutions worldwide bringing their knowledge and experience to bear. The institute intends to, in the foreseeable future, establish itself as a professional body providing education and training courses to its members.