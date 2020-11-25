Business News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: GNA

Chief of Staff inaugurates Technical Committee to resolve Aviation Land issues

Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare

The Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has inaugurated a Technical Committee to look into the issues relating to the development of the Aviation Lands at La Transmission station and La Nkwantanang at Adenta.



The move followed a recent strike action by the Staff Union of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), to register their protest against the allocation of portions of the land to the La Traditional Council and the private sector for development.



Following a meeting with the Chief of Staff and the Union at the Office of the President at the Jubilee House in Accra on October 15, 2020, the Union agreed to call off the strike to allow the Chief of Staff to address their concerns for the speedy resolution of the matter.



That subsequently led to the formation of a Technical Committee by the President.



Addressing the members of the Committee after the inauguration at the Jubilee House, Madam Osei-Opare said President Akufo-Addo had a high and ambitious vision for the Aviation sector and, therefore, charged members of the Committee to tackle the challenges that could pose a threat to the President’s vision of making Ghana an aviation hub in the sub-region.



The inauguration ceremony was attended by some government officials, Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda and the Deputy Minister of National Security, Mr Henry Quartey, and Chief Directors for Aviation.



Members of the Committee were tasked to look into the Union's concerns and submit their findings and recommendations.



Members of the Committee are; Mr. Joseph Mensah Browne Member, Ministerial Advisory Board, Ministry of Aviation, Chairman Mrs. Mary Obeng, Ghana Institution of Engineers, Member, Mr Bernard Forson, National Communication Authority, Member, Mr. Ernest Berkoe, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relation, Member, Mr. Kwabena Osei Bonsu Dickson, Ministry of National Security, Member, Mr Amin Abdul-Rahaman, Ministry of Aviation, Member, Air Cdre Jacob Ashrifie, Ghana Airforce, Member, Mrs Irene Messiba, Ministry of Transport, Member.



Madam Frema Osei-Opare outlined the terms of reference for members of the Committee to work with.



Commenting on the terms and condition of the agreement, the Chief of Staff stressed on the safety of the airwaves and admonished the Committee to ensure professionalism in the delivery of the task and above all ensure that their recommendations facilitate the attainment of the vision of the President of the Republic for the aviation sector.



The Committee has four weeks to complete the report and submit its Report.

