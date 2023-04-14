Chief Imam applauds Karpowership Ghana as the company makes Ramadan donation

Business News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: Karpowership Ghana

Karpowership Ghana has made a generous donation to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and the general Muslim community ahead of the climax of the 2023 Ramadan.



Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection on one's standing with Allah. As such, kind gestures such as donations and visits mark the period.



A delegation from Karpowership Ghana paid a courtesy visit to the National Chief Imam at his residence in Fadama to make the presentation.



In a brief remark, the Corporate Communications Manager of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye said that the donation is a gesture of support and generosity towards the Muslim community in Ghana.



“Ramadan is a time for reflection, prayer, and charity. We see this as a good time to give and support Muslims because it is through acts of kindness and compassion that we can create a more inclusive and harmonious society. It also shows our commitment to building strong relationships and promoting goodwill between different religious groups in the country,” she said.



She also seized the opportunity to seek the Imam’s blessings for Karpowership and wished all Muslims in the country and across the world a fruitful Ramadan.



The chief Imam commended Karpowership for their kind gesture saying, “It is wonderful to see companies like Karpowership Ghana embodying these values by giving back to their community. Donations like this help to alleviate the financial burden that many families face during this time, and they also demonstrate the importance of supporting those in need.”



“I hope that this donation from Karpowership Ghana will inspire others to give generously during Ramadan and throughout the year,” he added.





