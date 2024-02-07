Cheddar talks producing iPhones, laptops as primary task as president

Business News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Leader of The New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, has outlined his vision for Ghana hinged on the development of regional industrial hubs to spark economic revolution.



Addressing the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra on Tuesday during a courtesy call, Nana Kwame Bediako made a case for the establishment of regional industrial hubs across all 16 regions to turnaround economic fortunes and particularly curb high importation.



He shared that these hubs could provide the needed opportunity to make Ghana an export-led country in Africa and the world.



“We are still importing mobile phones laptops from outside and when you have a technology hub, that will be over because everything will now be produced in the country. In fact, we would be able to produce iPhones and HP laptops in this country but we need to first build the technology hub,” the business mogul said.



The New Force Leader added that when given the nod as president, he will pioneer these regional industrial hubs to propel development and champion viable production ventures.



“From where I sit in the business world, the only city that is fully active and economically viable is Accra. So, there are 15 regions that we can develop,” Nana Kwame Bediako said.



He continued, “Every region in this country is supposed to have a purpose and to have access to its resources, both human and mineral resources. I am not saying that current and past governments have not thought of this, but it has not been done in a way that we can say that we have 15 viable regions that are contributing to our economy.”





