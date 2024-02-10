Check out the 60 key policies outlined by John Mahama on 'Building Ghana Tour'

Business News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Former President John Dramani Mahama has so far come up with 60 policies to achieve his vision for Ghana if he becomes president come January 7, 2025, according to his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



These police measures were mentioned at the various constituencies and areas across the country, the former president visited as part of the “Building the Ghana, We Want” campaign tour.



Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC, has so far taken his campaign tour to several regions including the Eastern Region, the Ashanti Region, the Western Region, the Upper East Region, Northern Region and the Bono Region.



Some of the policy measures he has outlined include:



1. Implement a 24-hour economy strategy with three (3) shifts of eight (8) hours each to; maximize productivity and efficiency; transform Ghana into an import substitution and export-led economy; enhance access to public services and create more well-paying jobs for unemployed Ghanaians.



2. Stop the economic decline and restore stability and inclusive growth to the economy.



3. Reform the Bank of Ghana and rejuvenate the almost collapsed banking and financial secto



4. Prioritize local participation in the banking, financial, telecommunications, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing, and construction sectors to generate more jobs for the youth.



5. Actively attract viable and serious private sector investors to partner government to invest in productive sectors for job creation.



6. Lead a process to set a standardized limit for borrowing and ensure that Ghana never suffers such a deadly debt management programme that threatens to send elderly people holding government bonds to their early graves and wipe out the investments of the Ghanaian middle class.



7. Complete abandoned and ongoing projects instead of rushing to start new ones.



8. Establish a Governance Advisory Council to help improve political governance, curb corruption, and ensure respect for human rights.



9. Run the leanest but most efficient government under the fourth republic by appointing not more than 60 ministers and deputy ministers in our bid to cut down on government expenditure.



10. Abolish the payment of ex-gratia and cut out waste and ostentation in government.



