Charles Kraikue takes over as Director-General of GCAA

The Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Ing. Simon Allotey, has handed over leadership of the Authority to Ing. Charles Kraikue, who, until his appointment was a Deputy Director-General for Technical Services at GCAA.



The ceremony was witnessed by the Minister for Aviation, Joseph Kofi Kowe Adda, who congratulated Ing. Kraikue on his appointment.



Presenting plaques to Ing. Allotey and Alhassan Abdulai, a Deputy Director-General for Finance and Administration who joins Ing. Allotey in retirement, Mr. Adda commended their exemplary leadership.



Ing. Allotey and Mr. Abdulai thanked the Aviation Minister, the Governing Board, management and staff of GCAA for their support over the years, and wished the incoming director-general well.



Ing. Kraikue recognized the contributions of his outgoing colleagues, noting that the many lessons he learnt while working with both leaders would be immensely helpful as he assumes leadership of the Authority.



In attendance were the Governing Board, management and staff of GCAA; the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa; the Chief of Air Staff, AVM Frank Hanson; and the Director -General of the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Dr. Michael Tanu.



Created in 1986, GCAA is the regulatory agency for air transport in Ghana. It licenses air transport operations, maintains oversight of aviation safety and security, as well as provides air navigation services within the Accra Flight Information Region (FIR), which comprises the airspace of Ghana and a large area over the Atlantic Ocean in the Gulf of Guinea.



It is also responsible for consumer protection and the promotion of the development of Ghana's air transport sector.

