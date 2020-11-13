Business News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Charles Hanson Adu appointed Vice Chairman of STSC

Charles Hanson Adu is the first African to be appointed to this position

The Airport Council International (ACI) World Executive Committee has approved the nomination and appointment of Mr. Charles Hanson Adu, Group Executive, Airports Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited as the Vice Chairman of the World Safety and Technical Standing Committee (STSC).



The Safety & Technical Standing Committee (STSC) focuses on airport planning, design and development; airspace and airport capacity; physical characteristics of runways, taxiways and aprons, aircraft/airport compatibility issues, including the impact of new large aircraft (NLA); visual aids for navigation; future air navigation systems; airport equipment and installations; safety management; safety management, including runway and apron safety; aerodrome emergency planning; rescue and fire-fighting; (and the removal of disabled aircraft). Its work especially relates to ICAO Annex 14 (Aerodromes).



The STSC works remotely throughout the year but holds two major meetings at least twice a year at designated locations around the world.



Prior to Mr. Charles Hanson Adu’s appointment, he previously served as Africa’s representative on the STSC.



He has been part of various working groups of the STSC leading to the development of guidance documents such as: The Emergency Preparedness and Contingency Planning Handbook, Guidance for African Airports Restart, and Draft Airport Certification guide among others.

