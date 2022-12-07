Charcoal cargo drivers to strike over incessant police harassment

Business News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Association of Kia-Rhino Cargo Drivers has threatened to park their vehicles over the incessant harassment by the Anyinam police in the Eastern region.



The leadership of the association are threatening to park the trucks for the police administration to engage in the transport of charcoal in the country.



A Spokesperson for the Association, Issah Korea, speaking on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, said “we will not work on December 12, 2023, for the Inspector-General of Police to come and explain to us if the trade we are engaged in is illegal hence incessant police harassment from the police at Anyinam.”



He asked why it is only at Anyinam that members of the association are arrested for insecure loading.



He said many of these cars come from as far as Damango and Bole in the Savannah Region yet none is arrested.



“As we speak over 70 cargo cars have been impounded at the Ayinam police and the drivers waiting to be arraigned for insecure loading,” he worriedly said.



According to him, leadership has had a series of meetings with the police administration over the matter of insecure loading and agreement was arrived at the number of charcoal bags to load on the trip yet the Ayinam police led by its divisional commander is still insisting on arresting members.