Channel your grievances to us – Labour Commission to ECG workers

Business News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has asked striking workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to challenge their concerns to the Commission through their unions.



This, according to the Commission, will enable their concerns dealt with appropriately.



“The commission in the exercise of its power under section 139, directs the workers to reverse the decision and channel their grievances to the Commission through the National Union to be properly placed before the Commission for redress,” said the letter signed by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Ofosu Asamoah.



Workers of the ECG on Monday, April 26 demonstrated and embarked on a sit-down strike against their Managing Director Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu.



They are calling for the removal of him as the MD of the state power distributor.



In an earlier statement they issued, the workers described Mr Agyeman-Budu as a visionless leader who only sets misplaced priorities for the company.



“The Managing Director has been in office for close to two (2) years and has shown lack of vision for the Company. This has been evidenced by misplaced priorities which has led to the unavailability of critical materials such as meters, service cables conductors, prepaid vending accessories, maintenance materials, which has caused delays in connecting and supplying customers who have paid for such services.



“Whiles the limited resources have been applied on frivolous and capital projects at a time when the company is cash strapped and unable to meet its financial obligations to stakeholders. Example, construction of a staff canteen at Asokwa District, Roman Ridge and construction of new District office at Cape Coast where there are enough unused office spaces.



“Realising that the managing director is promoting the outsourcing of the collection of revenue from SLT customers, to third parties at a commission of 7% discounted rate and 3% consulting fee, a service that is currently being executed effectively by staff and other institutions for free. The SLT revenue accounts for approximately 40% of the company’s collection.



“There has been a number of procurement process breaches under the clear supervision of the Managing Director.



“A clear example is the award of contracts of some Six (6) substations where the recommendations of the evaluation committee was sidestepped and awarded to other companies,” a statement said.