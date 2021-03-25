Chamber of Mines appeal for improved security and friendly tax regime

Business News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghana Chamber of Mines says the lack of security and unfavourable tax regime are a disincentive to the mining industry which is turning investors away.



However, the Chamber is hopeful that the new Minister will help improve security at the mines and taxes revised.



President of the Chamber, Eric Asubonteng made this known when the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources paid a working visit to the Chamber in Accra.



The Sector Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor pledged to collaborate more with the Chamber to address the concerns of its member’s whiles introducing mutually beneficial policies.