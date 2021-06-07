Challenge drivers to display new fare list – GPRTU tells passengers

Business News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has charged commercial transport passengers to demand the new price list of lorry fares from drivers if they feel they (drivers) are charging more than the 13 percent increment in fares.



“Passengers should challenge drivers to display the fare list if they feel they are being charged more than the 13 percent increment. The fare list is actually meant to be displayed in these commercial buses for all to see and if it is not done, demand that the list is shown to you,” Ibrahim Moro, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the GPRTU stated.



He regards it as fortunate for Ghana to be a lawful country and insists that the laws will work “and no driver will be allowed to charge passengers more than necessary”. “We have received reports of some drivers charging above the approved fares and we are going to address those issues.”



Ibrahim Moro was, however, quick to add that some of these drivers charging more than the approved fares are independent drivers. “They do not belong to the GPRTU or any other transport union for that matter. Sadly, the unapproved increment is not happening in Accra only and the secretariat has taken it upon itself to investigate these cases. We will not allow the law abiding drivers to be cheated by the few bad nuts. We will work with the transport ministry to resolve this.”



According to him, the leadership of the GPRTU had a tough time negotiating for the 13 percent increment in fares as it had to make sure “our passengers don’t suffer and also make sure our drivers earn a little more.”



With the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic being felt by commercial drivers, the GPRTU PRO revealed that most drivers wanted the increment of fares to go beyond the 13 percent but it has ,however, appealed to drivers charging extra to do the right thing.



Transport Unions after a series of consultations with the sector ministry agreed to a 13 percent increment in lorry fares which took effect on Saturday June 5, 2021. However, there have been numerous complaints from passengers saying some drivers are overcharging them.