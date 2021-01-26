Business News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Chairman of Melcom Group passes away

Chairman of Melcom Group of Companies, Bhagwan Ramchand Khubchandani

Chairman of Melcom Group of Companies, Bhagwan Ramchand Khubchandani has died.



He was 84.



Mr Khubchandani is reported to have died on Monday, 25 January 2021 following ill-health.



The astute business mogul was awarded Ghana’s Greatest Entrepreneur of All Time at the last Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards.



The Melcom Group of Companies consists of six separate entities: Melcom Limited, Century Industries Limited, Crownstar Electronic Industries Limited, Melcom Hospitality, Melcom Travels Limited, and Melcom Care Foundation.



Melcom Limited, the first company of Melcom Group, is one of Ghana’s premiere retail chains.



Apart from capturing an extensive retail market share with a network of 46 Melcom retail outlets and 7 cash ‘n carry stores. spread all over Ghana, the Group is well-diversified into other industries as well.