Central Regional House of Chiefs okay’s Ewoyaa lithium project

Business News of Sunday, 21 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Central Regional House of Chiefs has endorsed the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, describing it as a major milestone in harnessing Ghana’s mineral resources and an opportunity for unprecedented development in the region.



The resounding approval of the revered Chiefs which serves as the green light for the commencement of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project came to light during an engagement with the traditional rulers and a delegation from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission led by the Deputy Minister in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker on Friday, January 19, 2024.



The Chiefs commended the Lands Ministry and the Minerals Commission for painstakingly and sedulously laying bare every single detail about the Ewoyaa Lithium Deal and providing the traditional rulers comprehensive information about the deal.



In his presentation on behalf of the sector minister, Mireku Duker explained that as someone who owes allegiance to the area through his paternal side, he will not vouch for a deal that will not serve the interest of the people of Ewoyaa, the Central Region and Ghana as a whole.



Providing background details to why Barari DV Ltd (a Subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium) inked the deal as the explorer of the lithium ore, Mr Duker explained the government was enjoined to grant license to the company as the company had undertaken reconnaissance and prospecting activities at the mine.



The Deputy Minister, however, made it succinctly clear that the government in granting mining license to the company ensured that the ultimate interest of the indigenes of Ewoyaa and Ghanaians reigned supreme in the agreement.



He also touted the integral role of lithium in the global fight against climate change, expressing that Ghana is well-placed to contribute significantly to the fight with the discovery and harnessing of job opportunities.



Mireku Duker also outlined the employment and socio-economic benefit the Central Region is set to enjoy with the exploitation of the ore.



He concluded his presentation with the statement that “The deal is one of the best in terms of mining fiscal regimes in Africa and the world”.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Mr. Martin Ayisi assured the Chiefs of the commitment by his outfit to grant the necessary licenses to companies who apply for them and meet the necessary requirement.



He called for objectivity and circumspection in comparing Ghana to other countries about the Lithium deal and reaffirmed his belief that the deal is in the interest of the country.



The President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII commended the government for taking the initiative to engage the chiefs on the deal, noting that the forum was productive and beneficial.



He noted that the meeting exposed the chiefs to the huge benefits the region stands to gain from the deal and will support it wholeheartedly.



He explained that the concerns of the chiefs are rooted in the perceived lack of growth in areas where some of the country’s mineral resources are exploited and hoped that the lithium story will be a different and more positive one from the others.