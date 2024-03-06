Central Region will become West Africa’s financial services centre under my presidency – Alan Kyerematen

Business News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The leader and founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has pledged to make the Central Region West Africa’s financial services centre if he becomes president.



According to him, the region has much greater potential that can be harnessed and therefore pledged to make the region the biggest financial services hub in the West Africa sub-region.



The leader and founder of the Movement for Change, interacting with the media during his visit to some markets in the region, said he also intends to make the Central Region, which possesses the greatest number of UNESCO World Heritage sites, recognised as a hub of tourism, adding that this will make the area viable for tourism.



“The Central Region has the Majority of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Ghana, and the people of the Central Region must take advantage of it to boost the economy of the region. My leadership will invest heavily in that sector to boost the sector,” Kyerematen said.



He believes that the Central Region, being a former capital of the country, deserves much better than it has received under the administration of both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.



According to him, the two main political parties, the NPP and the NDC, have always disappointed the region, adding that, when given the nod, he will change the fortunes of the people of the region.



He also promised to propel trade activities and boost the region’s economy.



“There is no major project the people of the Central Region have benefited from. The Ashanti, Western and Greater Accra Regions have benefited, but the Central Region has not, and that is why I want to make the Central Region the International Financial Services Centre of West Africa.



"This will help open up the region to investors. This will be done within two years of assuming office as the President of the Republic,” the leader and founder of the Movement for Change stressed.



Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen has expressed concern about the poor market infrastructure in the region and has promised to have it improved during his tenure as president.



Kyerematen’s first visit was to the Kasoa old and new markets; from there, he moved to the Winneba, Agona Swedru, Cape Coast and Elmina markets.



The founder of the Movement for Change was greeted by the traders with excitement.