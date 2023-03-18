Central Region to host an ultra-modern auto tech village in Ghana

Business News of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Source: Samuel Nana Effah Obeng, Contributor

Mempeasem, a suburb of Cape Coast metropolis will be the hub of an ultra-modern auto-tech village in the Central region.



At a ceremony designed to launch the initiative, the Executive Director of Coastal Auto Tech Limited, Engr. Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera hinted that, as part of its efforts to advance skills training and create job for the teaming unemployed youth, Coastal Auto Teach will train interested persons at no fee and empower these individuals to meet the demands in the job market.



According to him, the facility, in collaboration with its partners, will give all trained personnel, recognized certificates which is acceptable, both locally and internationally. Engr. Dr. Gyamera further indicated that, their alliance with Cape Coast Technical University is part of the strategies in ensuring that, both the theoretical and practical aspects of the skills training are met.



For his part, the Vice Chancellor of Cape Coast Technical University, Ing. Rev. Prof. Joshua Owusu-Sekyere applauded the initiative and expressed the willingness of the University in supporting the advancement of skills training, especially among young people.



He encouraged the youth to take advantage of such initiatives to sharpen their skills and broaden their scope of knowledge in the respective field.



The ultra-modern auto tech village will house an automobile servicing center, an assembly center, welding and spraying shed, a hospital, a guest house, washing bay, a school, bank among others.