Cement prices increase again?

The price of cement has reportedly shot up again, to sell at GH¢95 from GH¢80 about two weeks ago.



According to Ghanaian broadcaster Bridget Otoo, the price change has become unbearable as she lamented the effect on the survival of businesses in the country.



Bridget Otoo in a Twitter post noted that the price of the product has increased by more than 30cedis since August 2022.



She called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take charge of the economy and reduce the hardships for Ghanaians.



“Are you people not tired? How can you increase cement again to 95 cedis?

@NAkufoAddo pretend to be in charge and let things work. Our businesses are collapsing! How can cement prices go up by more than 30 cedis since August? how?” she wrote.



Manufacturers of the product had attributed the upward adjustment to the depreciation of the cedi.



According to them, most of their raw materials are imported, therefore as the cedi falls, production cost increases as well.



