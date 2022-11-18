Celebrating Ghana's inaugural Gold Label brands in good standing 2022-2023

Business News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: Ghana Customer Service Recognition Scheme

The Ghana Customer Service and Excellence Recognition Scheme has released the 2022-2023 Ghana Gold Label Brands in Good Standing.



The list which has been carefully compiled seeks to recognise the delivery of Customer Service and Consumer Relations Excellence for the period.



See the full list and categories selected below:



1) Banks: * Absa Bank Ghana Limited * CalBank PLC * Ecobank Ghana Plc * FBNBank (Ghana) Limited * OmniBSIC Bank Limited



2) Saving & Loans: * ABii National Savings and Loans Ltd * Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Ltd. * Letshego Savings and Loans Plc * Bond Savings & Loans Ltd * SIC Life Savings and Loans Ltd.



3) Company-Micro Finance And Credit: *Afro-Arab Micro Finance Ltd. *Quick Credit & Investment Micro-credit limited.



4) General Insurance: * Enterprise Insurance Company * Glico General Insurance Company * Priority Insurance Company * Provident Insurance Company * State Insurance Company (SIC).



5) Life Insurance: * Enterprise Life Assurance LTD * Hollard Life Assurance Company Limited * Prudential Life Insurance Ghana * SIC Life Company LTD * Starlife Assurance Company Limited.



6) Pension Trustee: * Enterprise Trustees Limited * Petra Trust Company Limited.



7) Telecommunication: *MTN Ghana *Vodafone Ghana.



8) Retail Companies: * Addpharma Retail * Compu Ghana Limited * City Light Ltd. * East Cantonments Pharmacy Retail * Kabfam Ghana Limited * Melcom Ghana limited * West African Decor Tiles Ltd.



9) Petroleum Retail: * Allied Oil Ghana * GOIL Company Limited *Total Energies Ghana. * Unity Oil company Ltd. *Zen Petroleum Limited.



10) Manufacturing * B5 Plus Ltd: * Ghacem Limited * Kasapreko Company Limited.



11) Health Facilities * Focus Orthopedics * Med-Moses Clinic and Prostate Centre *Spinal Clinic LTD. * TrustCare Specialist Hospital Fertility Center *Nyaho Medical Centre



12) Utility: * Zoomlion Ghana Limited 13) Public Sector: * Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) * Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) * Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) * Ghana Post * Ghana Standards Authority.



14) Hospitality: A: Hotels Hotels In Greater Accra Region * Accra City Hotel * Accra Marriott Hotel * AH Hotel * Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites * Tang Palace Hotel Hotels In Ashanti Region: * Frederick's Lodge * Golden Bean Hotel Hotels In Northern Region: * Zaina Lodge *Best Lodge Hotel Hotels In Western Region: * Alliance Hotel By Eagles *Red Mango Apartment Hotel Hotels In Eastern Region: * Peduase Valley Resort *Volta Hotel Akosombo Hotels In Volta Region: *Volta Serene Hotel *Sogakope Beach Resort Hotels In Brong Ahafo Region: * Eusbett Hotel *Glamossay Hotel B: Restaurants & Leisure * Azmera Restaurant * Buka Restaurant * Polo Club Restaurant * Sandbox Beach Club *The Honeysuckle Pub & Restaurant.



The Ghana Customer Service Recognition Scheme, dubbed: Gold Label Recognitions is based on 14 top customer priorities, in line with international best standard practice audited in partnership with Organisation for Customer Service Excellence-Ghana and Global Plus LLC, a human capital development and research organization as part of the Ghana Customer Service Development Initiative.



The 14 top Customer Priority Areas Assessed are:



1) Overall quality of service or product 2) Being treated as a valued customer 3) Speed of service 4) Friendliness of staff 5) Effective handling of complaints, feedback and problems 6) Effective handling of enquiries 7) Competence of staff 8) Ease of doing business 9) Effective customer communication I.e. Face to face, telephone and social media engagements 10) Helpfulness of staff 11) Conduciveness of business environment (internally or externally) to the customer 12) Appearance, courtesy, grooming and attitude of staff 14) Effective customer relations with persons living with disability.



For more information contact Mr.Hector Wulff, the National Customer Service Advocate on: 0241877622 or ghcustomerservice @gmail.com