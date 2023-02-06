Cedi sells at GH¢12.70 for $1, GH¢10.80 on interbank market as of February 6

Business News of Monday, 6 February 2023

Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, February 6, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 10.7936 and a selling price of 10.8044.



As compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 10.7941 and a selling price of 10.8049. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.00 and sold at a rate of 12.70.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 13.0430 and a selling price of 13.0571 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 13.2832 and a selling price of 13.2976.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.50 and sold at a rate of 15.80.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 11.6873 and a selling price of 11.6989 as compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 11.7811 and a selling price of 11.7928.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.70 and sold at a rate of 13.50.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6179 and a selling price of 0.6185 as compared to Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.6290 and a selling price of 0.6294.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.50 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 42.6243 and a selling price of 42.7280 as compared to Friday’s trading at a buying price of 42.7242 and a selling price of 42.7798.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 14.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.00.



