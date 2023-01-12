Cedi sells at GH¢12.45 to $1 on forex market, GH¢9.03 on BoG interbank market

Business News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, January 12, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 9.0252 and a selling price of 9.0342.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 9.0052 and a selling price of 9.0142. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 11.75 and sold at a rate of 12.45.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 10.9611 and a selling price of 10.9739 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 10.9359 and a selling price of 10.9487.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 13.80 and sold at a rate of 14.70.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 9.7181 and a selling price of 9.7286 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.6581 and a selling price of 9.6685.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.00 and sold at a rate of 12.80.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.5318 and a selling price of 0.5323 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.5278 and a selling price of 0.5282.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.60 and sold at a rate of 1.00.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 51.0061 and a selling price of 51.0903 as compared to yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 51.1604 and a selling price of 51.2115.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 12.50 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 17.50.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.